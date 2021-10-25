CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

THREE PLAYERS HIT WAIVERS MONDAY, INCLUDING ONE WHO'S HAVING HIS CONTRACT TERMINATED

markerzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree players have hit the waiver wire on Monday in the NHL, including one who is having his contract terminated. Alexander Volkov, who has his name on the Stanley Cup as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Kyle Criscuolo
Person
Cory Schneider
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After Detroit: Milan Lucic’s Punch Out!

NHL Standings - Recap. -Grit: Darryl Sutter likes big boys and he likes them mean and he’s gotten that out of Milan Lucic so far this season. Looch has two fighting majors on the season and leads the Flames in PIM with 14 minutes in the sin bin. He’s half way to his season TOTAL of fights in 2021 where he dropped the gloves four times. It’s only three games into the season. Buckle up.
NHL
NESN

Joel Quenneville Resigns As Panthers Coach Amid Blackhawks Scandal

UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): The Florida Panthers announced Joel Quenneville has resigned. Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell issued a statement:. “After the release of the Jenner & Block investigative report on Tuesday afternoon, we have continued to diligently review the information within that report, in addition to new information that has recently become available. It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable. It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for. No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ska#Khl#Ahl#The Detroit Red Wings#Criscuolo
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER COLIN WILSON SPILLS EVERYTHING, SAYING JIMMY HAYES' STORY CAUSED HIM TO COME CLEAN

In October of 2020, forward Colin Wilson retired from the NHL at the young age of 31. The former seventh overall pick had some good years in the league with the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, but he explained in an article in the Players' Tribune that a Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) had plagued him throughout his career and made hockey, and life in general, very difficult. Wilson has now written an update on his story, saying he was compelled to do so after an autopsy following the death of NHLer Jimmy Hayes showed fentanyl and cocaine in his system.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brown And Benn Drop The Gloves For Best Fight So Far This Season.

It's been an interesting opening week so far in the NHL. Both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens who were in the Stanley Cup Finals have struggled and we've already seen two suspensions handed out in reaction to some dirty plays. We're starting to see some fights pile up...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Jordan Binnington Loses It And Swings Goalie Stick At Nazem Kadri.

There's plenty of rivalries across the NHL and some of them can get pretty heated. We had a huge matchup last night between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues where things blew up more than once. One of the scariest situations came when there was a brawl behind the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy