CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

What Is the Supply Chain Crisis and How Is It Affecting Footwear This Year?

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmrZN_0ccAJaxw00

This earnings and holiday season, the supply chain crisis is dominating every conversation.

Port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages are all a part of the problem, which experts say could last through 2023 . I n some cases, the delays are putting certain brands and retailers in jeopardy of missing crucial inventory targets.

While supply chain issues aren’t a new concept, many consumers are only now facing the impacts of product shortages and inflation.

As the holidays near, FN has rounded up our supply chain coverage to explain how it began and how it is affecting the footwear industry and consumers.

What is causing the supply chain crisis?

At Sourcing Journal’s Inflection Point Summit , top supply chain and industry exerts explained how supply chain problems came to be.

Eugene Laney, president and CEO of the American Association of Exporters and Importers (AAEI), pointed out that there were already existing problems when things took an unexpected turn amid the pandemic. For example, the U.S. was dealing with a tense trade relationship with China and ongoing infrastructure issues. Once demand for certain products started to increase in the pandemic, the stage was set for a perfect storm of issues.

Did the pandemic cause the supply chain crisis?

Given existing issues in the global supply chain, the pandemic only made things worse with an onslaught of material shortages and manufacturing delays. In many cases, the pandemic has forced periodic factory closures in China, Malaysia and Vietnam, which has halted production for months at a time.

And then there is the shipping crisis, which stems from a perfect storm of heightened demand for consumer goods combined with labor shortages at ports in the U.S. and Asia and limited transportation options. Basically: too much stuff and not enough ships to carry it.

However, despite all the hoopla regarding the supply chain this year, shortages are not a completely new concept for the footwear industry.

According to Matt Powell, the senior sports industry adviser for The NPD Group Inc., port congestion has been a constant theme for the last five years. And while the impact is more visible now, he believes these delays will not be the death knell to the industry.

How does the supply chain affect the footwear industry?

Vietnam and China are key manufacturing hubs for almost all major footwear brands in the U.S. When these factories shut down this summer, for instance, the impact was almost immediate.

For example, two Nike footwear suppliers in Vietnam stopped manufacturing in July for more than two months. Vietnam previously accounted for 51% of Nike’s footwear and 30% of apparel units last year. In September, shares of Nike fell after it missed revenue estimates as a result of supply chain hurdles. VF Corp. also faced major supply chain disruptions this quarter with the Supreme brand seeing almost 30% less inventory around drops.

Additionally, a global shortage of rubber and plastic, which are essential in the production of sneakers, has made it difficult for factories to meet demand. These shortages are driving up prices for certain raw materials. In some cases, companies are sitting on millions of dollars worth of inventory, because they don’t have access to certain materials to complete unit production.

On top of these issues, high freight and container costs are sending footwear prices to unprecedented highs. Overall, this translates to a smaller profit margin for retailers and a higher price point for consumers. Shoe prices already increased 6.5% in September , compared with the year-ago period.

How does the supply chain issue affect my shopping?

Given the supply chain issues, experts predict that empty shelves , out-of-stock product and fewer discounts will define the holiday shopping season.

According to Adobe’s annual holiday forecast report, out-of-stock messages are up 172% this year compared to the pre-pandemic period of January 2020 and up 360% compared to January 2019. Apparel is the category with the highest amount of out-of-stock messages. Adobe predicts that the problem will worsen as the holidays near.

Given that sneakers aren’t technically essential items, these shortages won’t be as dramatic as previous shortages of toilet paper and eggs that resulted from panic buying. According to BMO Capital Markets Analyst Simeon Siegel, while stores may have physical goods, the scarcity might be present in the lack of compelling product available.

“Newness sells out fast and it sells out at full price [or higher],” he said. “Excess can sit around. Just seeing boxes doesn’t guarantee you are seeing the boxes that will sell.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amazon Spent $2 Billion To Handle Labor Shortages and Supply Chain Issues in Q3

Amazon might be the world’s largest retailer, but the e-commerce giant is facing the same supply chain issues and labor shortages as every other company across in industry. In its third quarter report shared on Thursday, Amazon missed earnings estimates. Net income for Q3 decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per diluted share, versus $6.3 billion in Q3 of 2020. This missed forecasts from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, who predicted an EPS of $8.92. The hit to income was partly a result of costs related to inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain slowdowns. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that while these...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Now Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the delta variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is set to go into effect soon....
RETAIL
Footwear News

The Biggest M&A Deals in the Footwear & Fashion Industry in 2021

While many would-be acquirers stayed on the sidelines during the height of the pandemic, the mergers-and-acquisitions market heated up in 2021, thanks to powerhouse brands and retailers expanding their reach into fast-growing markets. Much of the action was centered around the hot athletic lifestyle and athleisure spaces. In the case of Wolverine World Wide Inc., acquiring Sweaty Betty gave the shoe giant a stake in the fast-growing and competitive women’s activewear category, which is led by high-growth brands like Lululemon. No deal is generating more buzz than Authentic Brand Group’s forthcoming acquisition of Reebok for $2.1 billion. (It’s expected to become official in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#How It Is#Fn#Sourcing Journal
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Ongoing Shortages Could Significantly Affect The Stock Market

Today, many strange and not-so-strange shortages are popping up left and right, whether it be well-documented shortages (e.g., rental cars, bicycles, and semiconductor chips) or more mysterious shortages (e.g., Halloween candy, French fries, and Thanksgiving turkeys). And this problem is not just a domestic one. In the face of anemic economic growth, natural gas prices in Europe have quadrupled, coal prices in China stand at an eight-year high, and gasoline shortages in the United Kingdom are accelerating. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it made intuitive sense for the world to run short of surgical masks, computer webcams, and hand sanitizer. 18 months later, despite the re-opening of the economy, consumers are experiencing surprisingly long lines, higher prices, limited choices, and constant references to amorphous “supply chain issues.” In too many cases, there is no stock available, and no idea when the product will be delivered.
STOCKS
Reuters

China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China has released reserves of gasoline and diesel to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Sunday. The release of the reserves was made in accordance with the recent supply and demand situation...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
Country
China
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
BUSINESS
Thrillist

There Could Be a Coca-Cola Shortage in Our Future

Well, the list of things that might be hard to find in grocery stores is only getting longer. You're probably aware by now that there are supply chain issues across the globe, with everything from wine to bacon to Thanksgiving turkeys at risk of going missing from the shelves this winter.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

3 Major Earnings Trends This Season So Far, From Improved Traffic to the Supply Chain Crisis

Earnings for the third quarter are in full swing. Since last week, Crocs, VF Corporation, Skechers, Deckers, and Columbia Sportswear Company have all reported results for the most recent quarter. In many cases, these brands posted strong sales and earnings beats, despite global supply chain headwinds. Overall, earnings reports thus far have showed resilience, recovery, and a need for brands to adapt to changes as the holidays approach. Here are three trends to take away from this week’s financial reports. Supply chain challenges Every footwear company that reported earnings highlighted impact from the global supply chain crisis, resulting from materials shortages, factory closures abroad in...
MARKETS
Footwear News

As the IPO Market Heats Up, Here Are the Fashion & Footwear Companies Going Public in 2021

The IPO market is flourishing in 2021. In many cases, footwear and apparel companies are leading the charge. In August alone, footwear brands Allbirds and On filed for initial public offerings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following month, On priced its IPO above its target range to raise $746.4 million, selling 31.1 million shares for $24 each. Additionally, Authentic Brands Group, which owns numerous fashion and entertainment brands, filed for an IPO in July. And plus-size retailer Torrid, which also has a shoe line, also filed in the same month. Overall, a favorable retail environment is spurring these fashion and footwear...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGAU

UGA expert discusses supply chain issues

Whether it’s because of COVID cancellations, labor shortages or increased demand, America’s supply chain system is choking. As we approach the busiest shopping season of the year, containers are piling up at the nation’s ports, and many consumers worry their gift purchases will be backlogged or unavailable. We’re witnessing a...
ECONOMY
insideedition.com

The Supply Chain Shortage Is Now Affecting Tombstones for the Dead

Dead people might have to now wait for one of the very last products they'll ever need. That's right — the supply chain shortages have now hit the tombstone business. "Our normal turnaround time went from eight to ten weeks to literally four-and-a-half to six months," Richard Schultz said. He...
INDUSTRY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving

Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis.
ECONOMY
news4sanantonio.com

Lack of truck drivers at the heart of the supply chain crisis

SAN ANTONIO - Addressing the supply chain crisis, a shortage of truckers is having a major impact on almost everything you buy. We look into what is happening right now which could help make things go back to normal. Alexis Briggs hauls milk from Lubbock to San Antonio multiple times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Footwear News

Footwear News

56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy