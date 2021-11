Syracuse is still in the midst of one of the worst Covid outbreaks in the state of New York, and winter is just around the corner. No other New York county with a major city has a higher infection rate per capita than Onondaga County. Syracuse has seen a rise in hospitalizations and deaths and Syracuse hospitals largely shoulder the burden of the surrounding county. Despite these facts, Mayor Ben Walsh has been almost completely silent, passing the buck to a county executive who refuses to take action.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO