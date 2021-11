I have been a resident of Somersworth since 1989. I have been a teacher at Somersworth High School and Career Technical Center since the fall of 1997. For many of those years I worked with Dana Hilliard, first as a colleague, then as one of my administrators. No Somersworth official has done more to support public education in the city than Dana. That may be in part because he went through them, from first grade to high school graduation. Not only has he supported our schools as mayor, he has also put action to his voice and his vote. Dana has been a classroom teacher, an assistant principal, a principal, and a district administrator.

SOMERSWORTH, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO