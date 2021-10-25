Compressor Technology Leader Teams up with College Athletes to Promote Manufacturing Jobs – ThomasNet News

Illinois Community College system accounts for $3.5 billion in economic output and more than 43,000 jobs throughout state. SOUTH HOLLAND, IL – South Suburban College (SSC) continues to help drive the south suburban area economy and train a skilled workforce for critical industries throughout Illinois, according to a new statewide report analyzing the value of the Illinois community college system. Other data including successful student outcomes were proven through the work of Northern Illinois University’s (NIU) Center for Governmental Studies (CGS), contracted by the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) from 2020-21. Illinois community colleges claim a unique piece of their shared mission to support local workforce and economic development through employer and business engagement. SSC demonstrated its success in this endeavor in 2020, in part by interacting with 45 unique employers. Collaboration ranged from curriculum and apprenticeship development and review, contract training, internships, and professional development to job placement for graduating students. Further economic impact is demonstrated in raw numbers produced by SSC during fiscal year 2020:

