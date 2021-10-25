Tai Verdes announces 2022 'HDTV Tour' with dates scheduled for the U.S. and Canada

Tai Verdes is "taking this thinggg HD baybeee" -- announcing his HDTV Tour set to hit major cities in the United States and Canada in the Spring of 2022.

Produced by Live Nation , the 20-city tour will kick off on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and will be making stops across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Los Angeles on May 22. Canadian singer/songwriter Renforshort (Lauren Isenberg) will be joining him on the trek.

"Cuz u cute," Tai has pre-sale tickets available now using the code 'VERDES,' while the general on-sale starts on Friday, October 29th at 10AM local time via TaiVerdes.com .

Tai Verdes HDTV Tour Dates:

Apr 19 | Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Apr 20 | San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Apr 23 | Dallas, TX– The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Apr 24 | Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Apr 25 | Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Apr 27 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Apr 29 | Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

May 01 | Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

May 02 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 05 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

May 06 | Montreal, QC – L'Astral

May 07 | Boston, MA – Big Night Live

May 09 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

May 10 | Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

May 13 | Denver, CO – Summit

May 14 | Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

May 16 | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

May 17 | Seattle, WA – Neumos

May 19 | San Francisco, CA – August Hall

May 22 | Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Tai will also be joining us at Audacy Beach Festival 2021 -- returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 4th and 5th and taking over Fort Lauderdale Beach. On Sunday, December 5th, Swedish House Mafia , Weezer , AJR , Bastille , All Time Low , Yungblud , Walk the Moon , Cold War Kids , Tai Verdes , Mod Sun , Girl In Red , and Nessa Barrett will close out the out unforgettable weekend filled with sand and sun. Get your tickets now !

