Visual Studio 2022's launch is just around the corner, and since the IDE has already been in preview for both Windows and Mac for the past couple of months, developers have a pretty good idea about what to expect. Visual Studio 2022 comes in a 64-bit flavor, supports .NET 6 and C++ 20, offers better performance for the core debugger, and supports text chat during Live Share sessions. It features more capabilities for the IntelliCode engine, improvements to code search, and better asynchronous collaboration, with new logic related to making commits and reviewing pull requests from platforms like GitHub. On Windows, it packs improvements to the accessibility of the UI, and on Mac, it also features a refreshed UI that takes advantage of the native macOS UI elements.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO