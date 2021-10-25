CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

How much time is left for early voting in Montgomery County?

WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggufC_0ccAHBAJ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections is holding its last week of early voting ahead of the November 2 election. Director of the BOE, Jeff Rezabek, said so far, voter turnout has been steady.

“For this morning…we already have over 100 early voters today, and we’re talking that we have approximately 1,400 early voters throughout the timeframe that we’ve been open,” said Rezabek.

Poll workers still needed in the Miami Valley – How you can help

On November’s ballot, Rezabek said voters can expect to see school levies, individual city charters, mayoral races and school board elections. And the BOE is making it easy for those who can’t make it on Election Day to cast their ballots ahead of time.

“You can come into the Board of Elections here in the administration building, you can do an absentee ballot where you make a request, we send out a ballot to you, you fill it out at home, then mail it back in. You can also drop those absentee ballots off at one of our two drop boxes — one in the building and one out of the building. [Just] make sure you get those absentee ballots postmarked for the day before the election… or you can actually turn it in [in-person] up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Rezabek said voters can cast their ballots with a valid ID and voter registration Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting will also be available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again the Monday before Election Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters can find the Board of Elections off on the mezzanine floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building in downtown Dayton. For more information about early voting, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Final days of early voting underway ahead of Nov. 2 elections

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Montgomery County, Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek says he and his team are happy with the early voter turn out they’re seeing ahead of the November 2 elections. “This week has really kicked up with the number of voters. We’re happy to hear about that and see that happening. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton RTA to provide free rides to polls

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to the polls on Tuesday, November 2. The Greater Dayton RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018. The company said this is to fill the need for reliable transportation so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

OSBA reports sharp increase in school board candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a position you see on the ballot year after year, but now — more than ever — people are tossing their hats into the ring for one special seat at election time.  Statewide there’s been a big increase in candidate numbers when it comes to school board seats, compared against […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton park celebrates new playground

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Ridgecrest park is holding a celebration and ribbon cutting for its new playground Sunday, October 31. According to the DeWeese-Ridgecrest Youth Ambassadors, this project has been many years in the making. The DeWeese-Ridgecrest neighborhood was hit by one of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.  The park has been renovated […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Dayton, OH
Elections
WDTN

Hauntfest returned to Oregon District Saturday after year off due to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District hosted its annual Halloween party after taking a year off last year because of COVID-19 concerns. Rain earlier in the evening Saturday was not enough to scare people from coming to the Oregon District for Hauntfest. “We’re just enjoying Halloween, we’ve never been before, so we thought we’d […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Village of Jamestown asks voters to pass levy to increase street improvements funding

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A village in Greene County is asking voters to approve an additional levy that would increase funding for street improvements and maintenance. The Village of Jamestown already has a streets levy, however Mayor Joshua Bradley said it’s not enough to keep up with the projects that need to be done, so […]
WDTN

Montgomery County Veteran Services Commission seeking volunteer mentors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is looking for men and women to serve as mentors to Dayton-area veterans. The new program is helping mentors assist veteran mentees with navigating their recovery process through the VA. The program is supervised by the mentor coordinator and veterans legal counsel at the Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Voter Registration#Election Day#Weather#Boe#The Board Of Elections
WDTN

States sending the most people to Ohio

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy