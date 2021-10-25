How much time is left for early voting in Montgomery County?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections is holding its last week of early voting ahead of the November 2 election. Director of the BOE, Jeff Rezabek, said so far, voter turnout has been steady.

“For this morning…we already have over 100 early voters today, and we’re talking that we have approximately 1,400 early voters throughout the timeframe that we’ve been open,” said Rezabek.

On November’s ballot, Rezabek said voters can expect to see school levies, individual city charters, mayoral races and school board elections. And the BOE is making it easy for those who can’t make it on Election Day to cast their ballots ahead of time.

“You can come into the Board of Elections here in the administration building, you can do an absentee ballot where you make a request, we send out a ballot to you, you fill it out at home, then mail it back in. You can also drop those absentee ballots off at one of our two drop boxes — one in the building and one out of the building. [Just] make sure you get those absentee ballots postmarked for the day before the election… or you can actually turn it in [in-person] up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Rezabek said voters can cast their ballots with a valid ID and voter registration Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekend voting will also be available Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again the Monday before Election Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters can find the Board of Elections off on the mezzanine floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building in downtown Dayton. For more information about early voting, click here.

