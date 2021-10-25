Tesla Surpasses $1 Trillion Market Cap

Apple Inc. did a decent job with the nearly $20 billion it spent on open-market stock repurchases during the fiscal fourth quarter, as the average price paid was slightly below the average prices for each month and the quarter. In the technology behemoth's 10-K annual report filed early Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple said it repurchased 35.04 million shares from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25 at an average price of $149.81, compared with the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $149.959 over the same period, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data. From Aug. 1 to...
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N). The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever...
Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap for the first time after Hertz said Monday it would buy 100,000 electric vehicles. News of the deal brought Tesla's stock to a new record high just one trading day after the shares topped $900. The deal comes more than a year after...
Fresh out of bankruptcy, Hertz announced today it has acquired 100,000 Teslas in what represents the largest electric vehicle fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. Tesla’s stock soared on the news in pre-market this morning and was up 4.3% midmorning. Last week, the company...
Ethereum has temporarily flipped market caps for JPMorgan and Visa on Thursday (Oct. 21) after several bullish catalysts, a report said. Data from the Companies Market Cap said that Ethereum, with a market cap of $513.29 billion, has now surpassed the market caps of both JPMorgan and Visa by a small margin of around $5 billion at its height, according to Coin Rivet.
Crypto markets are in an absolute state of euphoria after Bitcoin (BTC) caught a bid and hit a new all-time high at $67,000. Bitcoin's surge to $67,000 also helped to spark double-digit gains for multiple altcoins as the age-old adage of a rising tide lifting all boats appears to be in full effect.
Over the weekend, the market cap of the entire crypto market broke $2.6 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko. This puts it back at levels last seen in May when bitcoin first topped the $60,000 mark. Since breaking above this figure, the size of the crypto market has slightly declined...
Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
For a few years, legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors dismissed Tesla as little more than another start-up with grand EV plans. The situation is very different today. Tesla is now valued at over $1 trillion, placing it in an ultra-exclusive club with tech giants such as Apple and Facebook. Ford, for example, currently has a market cap of around $34 billion. The Blue Oval's CEO, Jim Farley, doesn't have anything against Tesla. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
