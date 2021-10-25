CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Surpasses $1 Trillion Market Cap

MarketWatch

Apple spent nearly $20 billion on stock buybacks in Q4 at average prices below the VWAP

Apple Inc. did a decent job with the nearly $20 billion it spent on open-market stock repurchases during the fiscal fourth quarter, as the average price paid was slightly below the average prices for each month and the quarter. In the technology behemoth's 10-K annual report filed early Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple said it repurchased 35.04 million shares from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25 at an average price of $149.81, compared with the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $149.959 over the same period, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data. From Aug. 1 to...
Reuters

Factbox: Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday, overshadowing the combined value of five of its biggest rivals, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N). The electric vehicle maker landed its biggest-ever...
Tim Cook
Bezos
pymnts

Ethereum's Market Cap Jumps to $513.29B, Surpasses Visa, JPMorgan Chase

Ethereum has temporarily flipped market caps for JPMorgan and Visa on Thursday (Oct. 21) after several bullish catalysts, a report said. Data from the Companies Market Cap said that Ethereum, with a market cap of $513.29 billion, has now surpassed the market caps of both JPMorgan and Visa by a small margin of around $5 billion at its height, according to Coin Rivet.
News Slashdot

Amazon Joins Race for Quantum Computer With New Caltech Center

.. to reel in venture capital **. The whole "AI" thing is starting to plateau and its limits are becoming visible so the suckers ^H^H^H^H investors need to be scammed with some new Techno Shiny Shiny and honeyed words. ** Admittedly not that Bezos needs that right now, but it...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
techstartups.com

The elite trillion-dollar big tech club MAMATA now has a combined market cap of $10 trillion

This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Has A Message For Tesla's Elon Musk

For a few years, legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors dismissed Tesla as little more than another start-up with grand EV plans. The situation is very different today. Tesla is now valued at over $1 trillion, placing it in an ultra-exclusive club with tech giants such as Apple and Facebook. Ford, for example, currently has a market cap of around $34 billion. The Blue Oval's CEO, Jim Farley, doesn't have anything against Tesla. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
