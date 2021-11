When John Calipari is trying to construct a basketball team at the University of Kentucky, he looks for people who can start plays and those who can finish. “When your play-starter is taking the most shots on your team, not a good thing,” Calipari said last week in Lexington. “If your finisher is trying to drive and pass and play and do and he’s got more turnovers than assists, not a good thing.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO