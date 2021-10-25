CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

I’m Stepping Down as Philly Mag’s Food Editor to Open My Own Restaurant

By Alex Tewfik
Phillymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I’m just going to say the thing: I’m opening a restaurant. I know, I know; I’m the food editor at Philly Mag (at least for the next several weeks). I know, I know; I’ve written all...

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

There’s an Unexpected New Prime Rib Pop-Up Restaurant in the Sunset

You have to give credit to Prime Steakhouse owner and chef Edward Dang for the ambition of his new pop-up restaurant in the Sunset neighborhood. Dang operated Simmer shabu-shabu restaurant in the space at 1055 Taraval Street until closing when the pandemic hit. Now he’s serving thick cuts of medium rare prime rib two nights a week, in hopes of feeding at least some of the diners who can’t seem to snag a coveted reservation at the House of Prime Rib, one of San Francisco’s classic and most beloved restaurant institutions. “You can’t get a reservation there, even now,” Dang points out. And if you’re thinking, “But, really? Prime rib? Way out on the west side?” then you’re not alone. But Dang isn’t fazed. “I think it’s pretty easy to think about it that it way, but [prime rib] also such a thing here,” Dang says. “There's a market for it.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
allkpop.com

Block B’s Jaehyo opens his own luxurious restaurant

Block B's Jaehyo has entered the restaurant industry!. On the 16th of October, Jaehyo officially opened a restaurant named Forest, near Cheongdam Station in Cheongnam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Forest is a high-end restaurant that offers desserts, drinks, coffee, and meals. There are also wine and snacks, and the restaurant also works...
RESTAURANTS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to Open Newest Philly Store Nov. 12

The Giant Co. will open its latest Giant grocery store at 2201 Cottman Ave. in Philadelphia at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, the company announced. Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant, an Ahold Delhaize USA subsidiary, said the 67,000-square-foot store will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and will employ approximately 150 full- and part-time employees. Highlights of Giant's latest Philadelphia store include expanded selections of Kosher and Halal items, a wider assortment of plant-based foods and The Giant Co.’s "broadest array of global flavors," the grocer stated in a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#Stepping Down#Food Drink#Philly Mag#Philly Mag Lrb#English#Gm
Real Simple

This Organic Meal Delivery Service Eliminated My Nightly 'What's for Dinner?' Dilemma, and I'm Forever Grateful

When trying to decide what meal subscription box to sign up for, I ultimately chose Green Chef because of its slogan. Billed as "The #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well," the company markets itself to health-conscious eaters by offering certified organic ingredients and three distinct meal plans. But does Green Chef live up to its self-proclaimed title?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Now in Its Fullest Form, Eeva Is the Restaurant It Was Always Destined to Be

Eeva, a Kensington bakery/pizzeria/restaurant/wine shop, opened during the pandemic as the takeout-friendly version of what it is today. And what it is today is a full-service restaurant that's firing on all cylinders. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Have you been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KSLA

New soul food restaurant opens in Hollywood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over in the Hollywood neighborhood in Shreveport, Connie Myles is serving up soul food dishes for everyone to enjoy. Soul Sisters Restaurant and Catering opened Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 456 Fuller Street. “You get so tired of burgers and fries all the time,” Myles said. “Sometimes,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
South Philly Review

Letter to the Editor: Philly’s historic heritage

I read with fascination Mark Zimmaro’s report on a new history book about our city by South Philly author Jim Murphy (“Exploring Philly history,” Oct. 20). Even for a place as full of American history as Philadelphia, it was surprising to learn that the city has at least 300 signs that mark locations where important events took place. As Zimmaro reports, Murphy covers 51 of those places in his book, Real Philly History, Real Fast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Ultimate Guide to Boutique Strength Training Gyms in Philadelphia

From open gym to CrossFit and personal training, here’s where you can strength train around the city. If you’re looking to strength train in a smaller, more intimate setting, look no further. Whether you’re interested in weightlifting, CrossFit, open gym, or cardio-strength hybrid classes, check out these boutique strength training gyms all around Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Workers at Twenty Manning Say GoFundMe Organizer Stiffed Them

And now, nearly 18 months later, the organizer claims she gave the money to another restaurant — but won't say which one. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Last year, when COVID-19 forced Philadelphia bars and restaurants...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Washington Square West

Suburban peace and quiet in the city? You’ll get that and more with this stylish trinity on a hidden lane with only one way in. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Many Philadelphians adore the “little streets” of Washington...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Industrial Loft Condo in Fishtown

This unit in the Old World Warehouse didn’t require much work to turn it into an apartment. In fact, the developers even left some of the original industrial equipment in place. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Fishtown’s Old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

‘Blaktober’ Virtual Food Festival Seeks To Bring Awareness To Black-Owned Restaurants

by Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — Jeremy Joyce has made it his mission to spread joy through food and advocacy. With Black People Eats, a company he started to fill the gap in publicity and media attention received by Black restaurants, Joyce hosts annual events to celebrate Chicago’s vibrant array of Black-owned establishments. For the full month of October, Black People Eats is hosting their second annual “Blaktober,” a food festival including over 50 Black-owned restaurants spread over the city and surrounding areas. “Black People Eats was really started because Black people did not have a voice.” Joyce said. “And if they did, it...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy