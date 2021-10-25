What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO