For small-time landlords, it is a situation right out of a nightmare — a tenant all but takes over a property, breaking the rules of the rental agreement, trashing the house and yard to the point that the city declares it a nuisance, and refusing to leave even after being served with a notice to vacate. But that is the situation in which one Tacoma landlord says she found herself.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO