Main Cast Announced For Craig Robinson’s New Peacock Comedy Series KILLING IT

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock‘s Craig Robinson-led comedy KILLING IT announces main cast. Starring Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, Jet Miller and Comes From Universal Television. The Series Reunites Robinson with Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator Dan Goor and Executive Producer Luke Del Tredici. ABOUT THE SERIES:. Co-Showrunners...

www.ramascreen.com

