CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citi Sees 51% Upside In Norwegian Cruise Line

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Citi analyst James Ainley initiated coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) with a Buy rating and $39 price...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Carnival Stock Slips; Citi Sees Better Returns at Norwegian

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report slipped Monday after a Citi analyst downgraded the cruise ship operator to neutral from buy and slashed his price target to $24.50 from $34. Shares of the Miami company at last check were down 1.4% to $21.98. Analyst James Ainley said...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Xpeng Registers 233% YoY Rise In Deliveries For October But Numbers Fall Shy Of Record Month

Chinese electric vehicle Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) said on Monday it delivered 10,138 vehicles in October, a jump of 233% year-on-year, despite the semiconductor shortage. What Happened: October marks the second straight month for Xpeng to cross the 10,000 deliveries a month as it expands its lineup. The latest deliveries number falls below September, where Xpeng delivered a record 10,412 vehicles.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant

Scotiabank analyst Rodrigo Echagaray upgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $2,100, up from $2,050, implying a 36% upside. The shares are down about 20% since he initiated coverage and given his view that the long-term growth opportunities across retail and fintech "remain...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Airline Company

Barclays analyst Pablo Monsivais initiated Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8, implying an upside of 26%. Monsivais says the airliner relies on its cost leadership, which creates a "strong business moat amid the current uncertain environment." As Gol accelerates its...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Cruise Industry#Nclh
zycrypto.com

Here’s How Close Shiba Inu Is To Reaching Dogecoin’s $0.2 Price

Crypto analysts say Shiba Inu is far from surpassing Dogecoin in terms of price value. His reasoning is that SHIB holders cannot stand the test of time. Shiba Inu proponents retort by remaining bullish. Shiba Inu, the meme coin that the market had written off after its continuous streak of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November

Are you looking for great stocks to buy? Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are three top Canadian stocks to buy in November. Aritzia This Vancouver-based company designs and sells women’s clothing and accessories in Canada and the United States. Aritzia reported strong third-quarter results. It...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Tuition Fee For A Texas University He Is Planning Would Be In Dogecoin; Meme Crypto Spikes In Instant Reaction

Elon Musk does it again. As he has done many times in the past, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO sent Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) higher with a tweet. Doge For Tuition Fee: Musk had earlier this week tweeted his intention to set up a university in Texas, going by the name the "Texas Institute of Technology & Science." In a threaded reply to the main tweet, Musk suggested the tuition fee will be accepted in Dogecoin and went on to add that a discount is applicable for dog owners.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts see upside in these stocks as earnings continues

The third-quarter earnings season has come with plenty of stunning beats — and a few notable disappointments. Investors now face a daunting question: Which companies will carry their success into subsequent quarters?. For instance, Tesla has been leading the pack on the green tidal wave of electric vehicles, and has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GameStop, Nike, Palantir Technologies Stocks Look Set For Continuation

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control, while...
STOCKS
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline

Biotech stocks rose a third week running in the week ending Oct. 29 amid positive reaction to earnings. Big pharma earnings were mostly better than expected. Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) led the gains among large-cap pharma companies, with a weekly gain of over 8%, thanks to its third-quarter results that were notably above expectations. Investor optimism can also be attributed to expectations concerning its COVID-19 antiviral treatment being developed with Ridgeback.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For November 1, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The next phase and the way applications and businesses are built is this Web 3 concept of data transparency and fungibility between different projects.”. Source: Trevor Marshall. One Big Thing In Fintech: [T]he companies that have been more successful are the passive “invest-from-your-couch” investment platforms...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy