Citi Sees 51% Upside In Norwegian Cruise Line

Elon Musk does it again. As he has done many times in the past, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO sent Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) higher with a tweet. Doge For Tuition Fee: Musk had earlier this week tweeted his intention to set up a university in Texas, going by the name the "Texas Institute of Technology & Science." In a threaded reply to the main tweet, Musk suggested the tuition fee will be accepted in Dogecoin and went on to add that a discount is applicable for dog owners.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO