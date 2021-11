Ben Bradshaw scores two goals to help lift the Vikings into the playoffs' second round.It wasn't perfect, but it was a win. The Forest Grove boys soccer team kicked-off the 2021 postseason with a 3-2 win over Southridge Saturday evening, Oct. 30, at Forest Grove High School. But while it ended the way they wanted, how they got there could've been better – and senior defenseman Ben Bradshaw expects you'll see that going forward. "I think the team really grinded it out," a hesitant Bradshaw said. "I think it was one of those games where we know we can play...

