Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider placed on waivers

New York Islanders goaltender Cory Schneider. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Cory Schneider of the New York Islanders is available for claim.

Schneider's placement on waivers likely indicates that Semyon Varlamov is ready to return to the active roster. The veteran goaltender is nothing more than the third option for the Islanders, and hasn’t played yet this season. Signed to a two-way deal, he too is very unlikely to be claimed unless a team believes he can be an upgrade while they deal with their own goaltending injuries.

Schneider is an organizational piece for the Islanders and is tied for the highest AHL salary this season at $500K. Even for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers he is not expected to be the starter, instead just helping insulate young netminder Jakub Skarek, who has a .933 save percentage through his first four games, and provide the Islanders with an experienced professional to call up whenever necessary.