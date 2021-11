Gov. Baker in August released The Future of Work report, a systemic evaluation of the challenges and opportunities facing the Massachusetts economy as we emerge from Covid-19, with an eye toward maintaining the commonwealth’s economic vitality and financial edge. It calls for retraining 30,000 to 40,000 workers annually over the next decade, investing federal stimulus funds in downtown redevelopment, expanded job training, housing supports and investments in childcare and other programs that support workers and their families.

