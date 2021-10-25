CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BforCure Raises $2.3M to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer Detection

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 6 days ago

NEW-YORK ─ BforCure recently announced it has raised €2 million ($2.3 million) from ID-Solutions to adapt its fast in vitro diagnostic PCR platform Chronos Dx to detect...

www.360dx.com

pharmatimes.com

New collaboration to develop next-gen diagnostic platform for early cancer detection

DNAe, alongside Imperial College London, has been awarded a UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) by Innovate UK to collaborate on the early detection of recurrent breast cancer. The programme will support the development of a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostic platform for use in cancer monitoring. The work of the KTP...
CANCER
360dx.com

Veracyte Builds Data for Lung Cancer Swab Test, Begins Limited Launch

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostics firm Veracyte has begun providing its nasal swab-based lung cancer test to a limited number of early adopter clinical sites as it builds utility data to support broad reimbursement. The move comes alongside new performance data for the Percepta assay, which investigators presented earlier this...
HEALTH
360dx.com

Detect Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for OTC, At-Home Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Detect's over-the-counter, at-home SARS-CoV-2 test. The Detect Covid-19 Test uses reverse transcriptase loop mediated isothermal amplification, or RT-LAMP, and lateral flow strip technologies to detect the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab gene in self- or adult-collected anterior nasal swab samples. It comprises a collection swab, testing tube, and a reusable sample processing device.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Insiteflow raises $2.3M to solve workflow interoperability

New interoperability rules carry the promise of finally freeing up all of that data that’s been sitting in EHRs. But there are still several hurdles to making that information useful for clinicians. While leading a risk adjustment business under the Advisory Board, Anthony Gerardi encountered this problem. His company needed...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

A cancer Survivor Suffered a Yearlong Covid-19 Infection, the Longest One Detected

For most people suffering from a Covid-19 infection, the quarantine period is of 14 days, and they test negative after two weeks or less. However, an immunocompromised patient suffering from severe antiphospholipid syndrome tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 335 days. The persistence and evolution of the virus have been documented, and the 45-years-old woman got rid of the Covid-19 infection after almost a year.
BETHESDA, MD
360dx.com

Embleema Wins $2M FDA Contract to Help Advance Microbial Genome Database

NEW YORK — Embleema said on Thursday that it has received a $2 million contract from the US Food and Drug Administration to help advance the agency's Database for Reference Grade Microbial Sequences (FDA-ARGOS) for combating infectious diseases. FDA-ARGOS is a publicly available collection of sequenced microbes, including biothreat organisms...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Biodesix Aims to Makes its AI-Driven Diagnostic Algorithms More Transparent for Physicians

NEW YORK – Diagnostic firm Biodesix has added functionality to its Diagnostic Cortex platform to increase transparency and make the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven test results more easily explainable to physicians. The company hopes to inspire greater physician confidence in AI diagnostic algorithms by allowing physicians to better see how...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
AlleyWatch

B12 Raises $15.7M for its Online Enablement Platform for Professional Services Firms

The pandemic has changed the way that most organizations approach their businesses with a rapid acceleration in digital adoption across most industries. Professional services firms are no different. Long reliant on human relationships and expertise, these types of businesses are now adjusting to the reality of building business relationships where virtual connections are dominant and customer engagement aided by technology is absolutely necessary. B12 is an all-in-one platform for professional services firms to launch and maintain their businesses online. The platform offers a suite of services that handle common tasks such as website builds, payment processing and invoicing, SEO, CRM, email marketing, and online scheduling. B12 focuses on sub-50 employee firms across the accounting, consulting, mortgage brokerages, and law verticals. Since the company’s founding in 2015, B12 has helped more than 150,000 professional service firms. Pricing for the basic package starts at $149/mo. plus a one-time $999 setup cost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
360dx.com

Intelligent Fingerprinting Gets CE Mark for Saliva-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — UK diagnostics firm Intelligent Fingerprinting said on Monday that it has received CE marking for its VSS-GP COVID-19 Saliva Test. The lateral flow assay uses polyclonal antibodies to detect a SARS-CoV-2 antigen in saliva samples collected from inside of the cheek and provides a visual readout within 20 minutes. Intelligent Fingerprinting said that it has scaled up production capacity at its manufacturing facility and will be able to produce 4 million of the tests a month by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

New Mammogram Machine At Hillcrest Helping Detect Cancerous Cells Earlier

Hillcrest Medical Center said more women are now getting mammograms because they skipped their appointments last year. Hillcrest South now offers 3-D mammograms that show even greater detail. In just three weeks, the 3-D machine has already helped more than 360 women. This is the second 3-D imaging machine the...
CANCER
Essence

Black-Owned VR Company Raises $15.5M Series A Round To Advance DEI Learning Platform

The round comes less than a year after Smith made history as one of the few Black women to raise $1 million or more in venture capital funding. Praxis Labs —a Black-founded virtual reality-based diversity and inclusion learning platform designed to redefine work cultures—announced that it raised a $15.5 million Series A round today to develop and expand the way clients train employees on and measure diversity and inclusion (D&I) through research-backed VR experiences.
SOCIETY
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS

