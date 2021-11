Why should we celebrate women in STEM? Well, there’s a multitude of reasons. Women in STEM are frequently overlooked when faced with adversity, as we saw in the hit movie,“Hidden Figures” where Taraji P. Henson takes on the role of Ms. Katherine Johnson. Being the only black woman, she has to run all the way to the other side of the building to simply use the bathroom. She always got a few side eyes from the men, but she was a role model that showed women in all STEM majors that succeeding in a male dominated field is possible in all aspects.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO