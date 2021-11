The Caravel Buccaneers defeated Wilmington Friends Tuesday afternoon in a match that many believe could be a preview of the division two state finals in boys’ soccer. The first half consisted of a tremendous amount of back and forth between the two teams as neither squad was able to possess the ball long enough in their offensive third to secure any real scoring opportunities. The ball was often cleared out of harm’s way by the Buccaneer and Quakers defenses which was just as much a reflection of poor offensive attacks by both teams as it was a direct result of strong defense. Caravel did earn multiple corner kicks as the half progressed but none resulted in a shot on goal. Friends secured the momentum for a brief time toward the end of the half but the half ultimately ended without either team having a shot on goal in an uneventful first 40 minutes.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO