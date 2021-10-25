CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tata Steel installs generator at UK plant to recycle gases into energy

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Tata Steel said it has installed a 30 megawatt generator at a British plant that will cut costs and its carbon footprint. The generator will...

uk.investing.com

The Independent

India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26

India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow Scotland The project, known as the “Green Grids Initiative,” is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on it at night and must fall...
EETimes.com

The New Wave in Energy Generation

On the Weekly Briefing podcast: Wave power has lagged behind solar and wind, but it has perhaps the greatest potential. This week we talk about wave energy with C-Power CEO Reenst Lesemann and Bill Schmitz, president of Northwest Power. Our other guests include NXP CTO Lars Reger and Gianluca Pisanello from First Light Fusion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tata Steel#Tata Power#Recycle#Reuters#British#Uk Steel
eenews.net

Oil major plans first U.S. solar steel plant

A new steel mill in Colorado will be the world’s first to run mostly on solar power, according to the project’s sponsors. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
rubbernews.com

MonTech plant running on renewable energy

BUCHEN, Germany—Testing instrument supplier MonTech GmbH started its green initiatives back in 2007, and now the Buchen-based firm is starting to see its efforts pay off. The company, which boasts more than 75 instrument and software solutions, said its factory in Buchen now runs completely on renewable energy, and MonTech is looking at its next goal: achieving a 100 percent recycling rate.
investing.com

Rio CEO Says Zero Emissions Path Might Not Be Clear Until 2030

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO ) Group, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, said it might take until the end of this decade before the company has a clear view on how it will become fully carbon neutral. Rio Tinto’s Jakob Stausholm last month...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
The Independent

Our future depends on helping developing countries ditch coal power

If coal were a country, it’d be the single-largest greenhouse gas emitter by a long shot. In 2020, coal combustion released 13.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, accounting for 39 per cent of CO2 emissions.To head off the worst impacts of climate change and make the Paris Agreement a reality, we have to break our coal habit for good and hasten the shift to clean energy without leaving anyone behind. This is an imperative everywhere, but the steepest political and socioeconomic barriers to progress are in the developing world. As leaders gather in Glasgow next month for Cop26,...
Engineer Live

Energy generation from microalgae

NTU Singapore scientists discover method to boost energy generation from microalgae. The variety of humble algae that cover the surface of ponds and seas could hold the key to boosting the efficiency of artificial photosynthesis, allowing scientists to produce more energy and lower waste in the process. A study by...
techstartups.com

Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

As we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the world.
TheConversationAU

How Australia's coal country past is scuppering its renewable energy future

The crucial climate change summit in Glasgow has just begun, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is bringing his widely criticised plan for net-zero emissions by 2050 to the negotiating table. Released last week, the plan promises to deliver deep cuts to Australia’s greenhouse-gas emissions by relying on new technology, while eschewing taxes and mandates. As the Grattan Institute warned this week, this will fail unless the government rolls out other market-based policies too, including better plans to use already existing low-emissions technology for vehicles and energy. The priority technologies identified in the plan include clean hydrogen, ultra low-cost solar, energy...
News 8 WROC

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME, ITALY (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a vague commitment Sunday to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day Rome summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the final meeting communique, the Group of 20 leaders […]
investing.com

World's largest aluminium recycler Novelis to expand China plant

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's largest aluminium recycler, Novelis, will invest $375 million in its Zhenjiang operation in China to expand recycling and production for aluminium products used in the auto industry, the company said on Friday. Metal recycling will play an important role in the energy transition, which includes...
industryglobalnews24.com

Researchers in Singapore studying geothermal energy for power generation

Singapore is currently studying the potential of harnessing geothermal energy. The energy from underground can be used for water desalination processes and power cooling systems. Highlights. Researchers from Singapore are studying geothermal energy. This can be used to harness electricity. The Energy Market Authority announced on Tuesday that studies will...
ptonline.com

Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems and TotalEnergies to Build Advanced Recycling Plant

Plastic Energy Ltd., Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC and TotalEnergies have announced a strategic partnership focused on recycling in the U.S. Under this agreement, Plastic Energy and Freepoint Eco-Systems plan to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas, which will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL using Plastic Energy’s patented technology. TotalEnergies will convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.
