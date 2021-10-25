CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams are trading LB Kenny Young to Broncos

By Cameron DaSilva
 6 days ago
The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away but the Rams aren’t wasting any time making moves. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Rams are trading linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-rounder.

So essentially, the Rams are just moving up one round in the 2024 draft, while also offloading the remainder of Young’s contract.

It’s a puzzling move for the Rams considering Young has been a starter and the return on this deal is minimal. Now, they’re down to just Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones and Travin Howard on the 53-man roster, which is an underwhelming group, to say the least.

The one benefit of this deal for the Rams is that they clear $2.18 million in cap space by trading Young, which could be a sign that another trade is coming for Los Angeles.

For Young, he’s now on his third team in three years after being acquired by the Rams in 2019. He’ll reunite with Micah Kiser, who was signed by the Broncos off the Rams’ practice squad last month.

