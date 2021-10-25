Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Lions

It took a fourth-quarter comeback for the Rams to beat the winless Lions on Sunday, escaping with a 28-19 victory after being favored by 15.5 points. It wasn’t the best performance from the Rams this season, but they got the job done thanks to big plays that were made by Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey, among others.

It’s no surprise that they were among the team’s highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus, standing out for all the right reasons. On the flipside, there were some disappointing players who struggled, especially on defense.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers from the Rams’ win, according to Pro Football Focus, excluding players who didn’t play at least 10 snaps.

Top 3 offense

WR Cooper Kupp: 83.8

QB Matthew Stafford: 79.9

WR Robert Woods: 75.5

Kupp has ranked at or near the top of the Rams’ offensive grades seemingly every week this season, with his worst game coming in Week 4 against the Cardinals (59.6 grade). His 83.8 grade against the Lions was his third-best of the season, which feels right after he went off for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches Sunday.

Amazingly, Stafford still doesn’t have a game where he was graded at or above 80.0 this season. His 79.9 grade Sunday was his best of the season, fittingly coming against his former team. With no turnover-worthy plays and three touchdowns, it’s hard to understand what more Stafford can do.

Woods notched his second-best grade of the year, behind only his 87.0 grade against the Seahawks in Week 5.

Top 3 defense

CB Jalen Ramsey: 90.6

OLB Leonard Floyd: 83.3

CB Robert Rochell: 80.5

Ramsey was outstanding on Sunday, helping limit the production of T.J. Hockenson. Pro Football Focus pinned him with four receptions allowed for 72 yards, but that included D’Andre Swift’s 63-yard touchdown when Ramsey was blitzing off the edge. His touchdown-saving interception late in the fourth quarter was the biggest play in the game.

Floyd was also productive with three pressures and two run stops, making five total tackles. He didn’t get to Jared Goff for a sack or hit the quarterback, but Floyd had a big impact as a run defender and set the edge well to force runs inside.

Rochell is a pleasant surprise as one of the top defensive performers, allowing no catches on one target with a nice pass breakup on an out route. He did suffer a knee injury which hopefully isn’t serious because he’s getting better as he gains experience.

Bottom 3 offense

TE Tyler Higbee: 59.3

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 56.3

C Brian Allen: 52.6

There really weren’t many terrible performances on offense for the Rams this week, outside of maybe Allen’s pass blocking. He allowed a team-high four pressures and was given a pass-blocking grade of 36.8 as a result, by far his lowest of the year.

Higbee remains a key player in the blocking game, holding up well in protection on Sunday, while also catching five passes for 46 yards – including a clutch 14-yarder on third-and-10 to set up the Rams’ go-ahead touchdown in the fourth.

Henderson didn’t have a great afternoon, rushing for only 45 yards on 15 attempts, but he did catch three passes for 19 yards with a long of 13 yards.

Bottom 3 defense

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day: 37.3

S Nick Scott: 35.7

LB Troy Reeder: 26.4

Joseph-Day’s only pressure of the afternoon came on his sack. He also made three run stops and missed one tackle in what was an up-and-down day, but certainly not deserving of the team’s third-worst grade on defense.

Scott missed a tackle, too, and allowed 31 yards on three targets, not making much of an impact over the course of the game. He did have a game-sealing interception late, a heads-up play to pick the ball off the turf.

Reeder had by far his worsts performance of the season, and maybe of his career. He missed four tackles, allowed seven catches for 54 yards on seven targets and didn’t get off blocks. Goff targeted him in coverage, knowing that’s a weakness in his game, and did so successfully.

Other notables

DT Aaron Donald: 79.6

S Jordan Fuller: 79.5

LT Andrew Whitworth: 71.7

RT Rob Havenstein: 70.2

WR Van Jefferson: 59.5

OLB Terrell Lewis: 50.2

Donald was fifth on the team with a 79.6 grade and two total pressures, hitting Goff on the critical late-game interception by Ramsey. Fuller made nine total tackles and didn’t allow any receptions in coverage, making three run stops to tie for the second-most on the team. Lewis struggled a little bit with two pressures and only one run stop, earning a pass-rush grade of 62.2. It was his second-lowest grade of the season.

On offense, the Rams had four offensive linemen with grades between 69 and 72, an impressive performance from their front. Whitworth was the best of the bunch at 71.7, helped by his 87.0 pass-block grade – second-best behind only Austin Corbett’s 89.7 mark. Jefferson caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown but was one of the lowest-graded players on offense.