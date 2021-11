ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Municipal Airport is in the process of getting an upgrade to attract future business. "One of the big things I tell people is when you start getting jets at your airport, that means a lot is happening in your community," said Betty Baker, Orangeburg Municipal Airport's manager. "We're starting to see more jet traffic, so we want to see more of that. To get that, you have to improve your facility."

