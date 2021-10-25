CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

La. Book Festival celebrates 17 years

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DFSr_0ccA8X3700

The 17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival will launch programs on Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, 2021. Additional new content will be available over the following two weeks on Friday, November 5, through Sunday, November 7, and Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. This free, family-friendly, annual festival celebrating readers, writers, and books is being presented virtually this year. More than 80 authors and presenters will discuss their books during more than 40 virtual programs, including 15 presentations for children, tweens, and teens. Virtual programs can be viewed on the Louisiana Book Festival YouTube channel .

Authors participating in this year’s festival include 2021 Louisiana Writer Award recipient Fatima Shaik , Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy , and Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award winning author Tommy Greenwald (Game Changer). Other featured authors include David Armand (The Lord’s Acre), Rickie Lee Jones (Last Chance Texaco), Alecia Long (Cruising for Conspirators), Robert Mann (Backrooms and Bayous), Joshua Prager (The Family Roe), and Steven V. Roberts (Cokie: A Life Well Lived).

To learn about additional authors and participants, see a complete list on the Louisiana Book Festival’s featured author page . A digital version of the program guide with more details is also available. More information and updates are available on the Louisiana Book Festival website and on Facebook .

All featured titles will be available for purchase through Cavalier House Books . All purchases of featured festival books made through December 31, 2021, will receive a 20% discount with the festival code LABOOKFEST.

The Louisiana Center for the Book , established in the State Library of Louisiana in 1994 for the purpose of stimulating public interest in reading, books, literacy, and libraries and celebrating Louisiana’s rich literary heritage, is the state affiliate of the Library of Congress Center for the Book.


NOLA.com

Books on Books community book festival set for Saturday

“Let’s Build a Better NOLA Book by Book” is the theme of Baldwin and Company Bookstore and Coffeeshop's upcoming Books on Books community book festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1030 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Highlights will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
