University of Montana receives ‘windfall’ humanities grant

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
How do people grapple with grief and dying in the COVID-19 pandemic?

Is there a different way to look at people who were slaves that can open new ways to think about racial justice?

And when it comes to contemporary Indigenous matters, how have issues connected to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990 evolved, for one?

With support from a $499,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the University of Montana is tackling these questions and more starting Tuesday with a lecture by a religious studies scholar from Stanford University. UM professor of history Tobin Miller Shearer, who is leading the College of Humanities project, said the topics are rooted in ways the university can support its community, and the award amount is significant.

Alexis Wells-Oghoghomeh is an assistant professor in the Religious Studies department at Stanford University. She’ll give a Humanities Institute lecture at UM this week. (Provided by the University of Montana)

“The connecting point of those three themes is that we are focused on making the humanities public in Montana,” said Miller Shearer, also director of African-American Studies at UM. “We’re trying to take the university’s resources and bring them to a broader public at a time when those three themes in particular are being asked for and are particularly relevant.”

He described the funding as well: “This is several orders of magnitude greater than anything we have come to expect in the humanities field. Most of our grants are $5,000, $10,000, maybe you’ll hit the jackpot and hit $50,000. So for us to get $500,000 is just unprecedented for us as a university and definitely for us as individual scholars involved in this project.”

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Humanities Institute at UM holds the first lecture sponsored with support from the grant. Stanford’s Alexis Wells-Oghoghomeh, a historian of African-American religion, will hold a talk called “Humanizing ‘The Slave’: Methodology as Racial Justice.” Due to COVID-19 infection rates, the event will be held via Zoom.

Last year, the Humanities Institute held a standalone event on racial justice, and the turnout was significant, some 90 people attending an online panel on a fall afternoon, said Gillian Glaes, program director for the Humanities Institute . She said the lecture series this year grew out of the interest last year as well as a desire to use the humanities to support racial justice.

“It’s a transformative grant for us and reflective of the creativity and passion our faculty bring to the humanities,” said Glaes, also a visiting associate professor of history.

In a news release, UM notes the funding comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, and awards are going to national programming in the humanities that “are an essential component of economic and civic life in the United States.” UM received the maximum funding for one year to support programming, classes and scholarship in history, literature, anthropology and Native American Studies in the College of Humanities and Sciences.

“It supports projects that I know many of my colleagues have wanted to implement and carry out for quite some time,” Glaes said.

Kathryn Shanley, chair and professor in the Native American Studies Department, said in conjunction with archaeologist Kelly Dixon in the Department of Anthropology, her portion of the project will bring Indigenous scholars to UM for a speaker series. Shanley was not at liberty to reveal names yet, but she said the plan is to have three speakers for spring 2022 with expertise on modern issues to augment the curricula and hopefully increase excitement around Indigenous studies.

“We wanted the emphasis to be on contemporary issues. That much I know,” Shanley said.

Tobin Miller Shearer is a professor of history and director of African-American Studies at UM. He leads a $499,000 grant UM received from the National Endowment for the Humanities. (Provided by the University of Montana)

Other subjects include law and cultural studies around justice for Indigenous women in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement and how it’s related to the protection of sovereignty, as well as tribal membership and “the DNA craze for people to find their Native heritage.”

She said the grant also has funding for UM to hire a young scholar in the field of Native American studies who can bring perspectives that aren’t currently represented well among the faculty.

“We’re exceedingly thrilled to have this opportunity to bring in speakers specific to our field,” Shanley said. “And we will be happy to have a post doc on campus. I think it’s a first in the field, so it’s exciting.”

The funding also supports UM’s new Certificate in Public History . Last year, history students gathered 20 oral testimonies from people , businesses and organizations that had been affected by the pandemic, and Kyle Volk, associate professor and chair of the Department of History , said the grant will deepen the university’s public impact.

“This grant will bolster our ongoing effort to make history — and the humanities writ large — public: to bring research and programming on campus to the wider western Montana community and to involve that wider community in our scholarly work,” Volk said in a statement provided by UM.

The grant also includes funds for a yearlong series of events around death and dying due to COVID-19, said Glaes. She said Ashby Kinch, professor of English and associate dean of the UM Graduate School, is reaching out to tribal communities and collaborating with the Tamarack Grief Resource Center, along with other faculty, for the series, which she believes will be poignant and timely.

“I think it’s easy in a moment like this to become numb to those numbers and not really understand how that relates to us in our daily lives,” Glaes said. “It could be a really healing opportunity for communities across the state.”

Generally, she said funding for higher education is tight overall, and it’s even tighter for the humanities, so UM is fortunate to have received the money, especially given the competitive nature of such grants. She also said she’s seen an increased level of engagement in her students around the issues the grant touches on.

“The humanities are all around us,” she said in a statement from UM. “People take to op-eds, podcasts, books and essays on these topics because they help us make sense of the world we’re in.”

In this case, Miller Shearer said the grant also includes little gems for the community, such as a camp for high school students and programming with the Roxy Theater. He also said it taps into years of investments Montanans have made in faculty and scholarship at the Missoula flagship.

“The kind of programming that is going to come out of this project as a whole emerges from years of focused concentration and deep research into the respective fields that are being explored and is the reason we have universities,” Miller Shearer said. “So that faculty can develop the kind of expertise to talk about death, whether it’s in a time of COVID or other times, to talk about the complexities of racial justice, to help support, understand and appreciate Indigenous knowledge. That just doesn’t happen overnight.”

UM describes award

UM faculty awarded the grant include:

  • Tobin Miller Shearer, professor, Department of History, director, African-American Studies Program.
  • Gillian Glaes, program director, UM Humanities Institute, visiting associate professor of history.
  • Kelly Dixon, professor, Department of Anthropology.
  • Ashby Kinch, associate dean, UM Graduate School, professor of English.
  • Kyle G. Volk, chair, associate professor, Department of History.
  • Scott Arcenas, assistant professor, Department of History.
  • Kathryn Shanley, chair, professor, Native American Studies.
  • Donna McCrea, professor and head of Archives and Special Collections, Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library.

The $499,000 grant will support a public lecture series on racial justice, death and Indigenous knowledge, as well as a postdoctoral fellowship, a summer course for high school students interested in the humanities and additional funding for graduate student research, program backing and student scholarships.

The National Endowment for the Humanities is an independent federal agency of the U.S. government established by the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act of 1965 and is dedicated to supporting research, education, preservation and public programs in the humanities.

Source: University of Montana

The post University of Montana receives ‘windfall’ humanities grant appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 2

