North Carolina inmate who escaped in dump truck recaptured

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard says it has rescued two boaters after their small boat capsized off the North Carolina coast. A Coast Guard news release said the rescue occurred Saturday night near Cedar Island, which is northeast of Morehead City. They had received information from county dispatchers that the boaters needed help after their boat capsized after taking waves over its side.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO