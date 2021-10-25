CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

North Carolina inmate who escaped in dump truck recaptured

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina prison inmate who authorities say escaped from a work detail by driving off in a dump truck has been recaptured, a sheriff's office said....

