Randy Houser Is Gearing Up For 2022 ‘Randy Houser: Live In Concert’ Tour

Rachel Deeb

Randy Houser is about to hit the road in the very near future.

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new music from the guy, with the exception of the beer drinkin’ anthem “Drink Up” with HARDY and Lee Brice for HARDY’s new Hixtape Vol. 2 project.

And in my personal opinion, his 2019 album Magnolia is one of of the most underrated albums I’ve listened to in the last five years.

Although we haven’t gotten any new music since then, he still has a number of hits he’s ready to play for fans on his next tour, which kicks off on January 21st, 2022.

Titled Randy Houser: Live In Concert, the Mississippi native will be playing at 26 locations across the United States.

Up and comer Ella Langley will also be joining Houser on the tour.

Needless to say, the man is stoked to get back out there:

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in the studio recording some songs and it’s time we play some of these live… I’m a big fan of Ella Langley’s and think folks will really dig her sound!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 Cotton Eyed Joe Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 22 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, Ind.

Jan. 28 House of Blues Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 29 Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, Ga.

Feb. 3 The Bluestone Columbus, Ohio

Feb. 4 Joe’s Live Rosemont, Ill.

Feb. 5 Boondocks Springfield, Ill.

Feb. 10 The Paramount Huntington, N.Y.

Feb. 11 Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, Pa.

Feb. 12 Kegs Canal Side Jordan, N.Y.

Feb. 17 Cain’s Ballroom Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 18 The Blue Note Columbia, Mo.

Feb. 19 The Factory at The District^ Chesterfield, Mo.

Feb. 24 Prairie Band Casino*^ Mayetta, Kan.

Feb. 25 Shooting Star Casino*^ Mahnomen, Minn.

March 3 House of Blues San Diego, Calif.

March 4 House of Blues Las Vegas, Nev.

March 5 House of Blues Anaheim, Calif.

March 6 Ace of Spades Sacramento, Calif.

March 9 Cascade Theatre^ Redding, Calif.

March 10 Hult Center Eugene, Ore.

March 11 Knitting Factory Spokane, Wash.

March 12 Knitting Factory Boise, Idaho

March 18 Paramount Center for the Arts Bristol, Tenn.

March 19 Tivoli Theatre^ Chattanooga, Tenn.

March 20 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tenn.

*Denotes An Evening with Randy Houser

^Denotes on Sale at a Later Date