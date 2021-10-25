CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow hit new highs with heavy week of earnings on tap

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 hit fresh record highs on Monday, as earnings season kicked in to high gear in one of the heaviest reporting weeks of the quarter with bellwethers in multiple sectors poised to announce results.

While the Dow and S&P hit new highs, the Nasdaq outperformed on the day, buoyed by gains in Tesla and PayPal.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) jumped 11.56% to its own new record of $1,019.37 and breached $1 trillion in market capitalization, after car rental firm Hertz (HTZZ.PK) placed an order for 100,000 Tesla cars, while Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $1,200 from $900 per share.

Tesla, which has risen in nine of the past ten sessions and is up more than 28% for the month, provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC). Also helping to lift the two indexes was PayPal Inc (PYPL.O), which gained 3.76% after the payments company scrapped plans to buy the digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) for as much as $45 billion. Shares of Pinterest slumped 13.01%.

"(Tesla) is moving weirdly with energy but also renewables ... people finally figured out that if natural gas is at the equivalent of $180 a barrel that is probably good for renewables," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

"Also, it looks like we are going to get the Build Back Better law and infrastructure with a lot of tax credits for renewables, so that is positive."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 88.21 points, or 0.25%, to 35,765.23, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 24.99 points, or 0.55%, to 4,569.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 147.40 points, or 0.98%, to 15,237.60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPWtU_0ccA87Qi00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) shares the best performing, with energy names getting a boost from another rise in oil prices to multi-year highs on tight supply.

Shares of Facebook Inc (FB.O) were up 0.31% ahead of its quarterly results due after market close. Investors fear that like Snap Inc (SNAP.N), the social media giant's ad revenue too could face the brunt of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) privacy changes.

Other mega-cap names scheduled to report this week include Apple, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).

This week, 165 components of the S&P 500 are expected to post quarterly results, according to Refinitiv data. Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to grow 34.8% year-on-year for the third quarter.

Investors are also assessing how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures to sustain growth. Of the 119 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Monday morning, 83.2% have topped analysts' expectations.

"Earnings have been good so far, there is always positive vibes in earnings because you have warnings before it starts of course. But for some supply-chain problems, generally the economy was strong so people were positioning ahead of earnings," said Hatfield.

Shares of Kimberley-Clark (KMB.N) lost 2.83% after the Huggies diaper maker cut its 2021 profit outlook due to higher input cost inflation.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.79-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 77 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 150 new highs and 80 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend gives it the highest yield in the S&P 500 by far. Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive dividend plus great growth prospects. Merck gives investors a solid dividend and growth likely on the way with the its COVID-19 pill. You won't get nearly as much yield from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Tesla Inc#Microsoft Corp#Dow#Hertz#Morgan Stanley#Ixic#Paypal Inc#Pinterest Inc#The White House#Democratic#Dji
Kokomo Perspective

How to Buy Penny Stocks in November 2021

What Investors Need to Know About Trading Penny Stocks in November. 2021 has been a banner year for volatility with both penny stocks and blue chips. And as a result, many people have made money with penny stocks, and some have done the opposite. While we are in a challenging...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise as investors latch on to upbeat export data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against the U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday as risk appetite got a lift after data showed the country's exports marked an eighth straight month of double-digit growth in October. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 13.34 points, or 0.45%, at 2,984.02, as of 0237 GMT. ** Among shares of export-reliant companies, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1% and peer SK Hynix rose 3.40%, while LG Chem fell 0.96% and Naver rose 0.25%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 243.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korean exports surged 24% in October from a year earlier, propelled by post-lockdown recoveries in major markets, which pushed up demand for Korean chips and petrochemical products. ** Investors also took cues from a bounce in Wall Street. U.S. stocks closed the last trading day of the month with modest gains on Friday as a rise in Microsoft helped offset declines in Amazon and Apple after disappointing quarterly earnings from the online retailer and iPhone maker. ** The won was quoted at 1,176.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.69% lower than its previous close at 1,168.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.3. ** The KOSPI rose 3.85% so far this year, but lost 5.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 270.01 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 382. ** The won weakened 7.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 107.83. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 2.112%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.3 basis points to 2.510%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street where the three major indexes set records. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Alphabet
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

A relatively small amount of money can go a long way in the stock market. Buying this trio of growth and value-oriented companies can make long-term investors look like geniuses. If there's a lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For example, there have...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy