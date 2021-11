There’s no question about del Toro’s place as a master of horror, but it does need to be said that he’s one of the more fantasy-driven masters of the genre as well since a lot of his material is dark, but in a way that brings to mind, and to life, various myths and legends that lend themselves quite well to his style of filmmaking and to the stories that he presents. In other words, he’s not exactly the hack and slash type when it comes to delivering horror, and definitely, more of the creeping, crawling terrors that humanity has been afraid of for thousands of years. That kind of horror is sometimes easier to laugh at considering that many people don’t want to believe in ghosts and goblins, but it’s also inherently more terrifying since the subject matter tends to have to do with archaic ideas that are widely unknown to many people in the common era since they’re either entirely fictional or are taken from practices and beliefs that were, at one time, very dominant throughout many cultures around the world.

