Los Angeles Rams trade LB Kenny Young to Denver Broncos

By Jeff Legwold
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With a still-growing list of injuries at linebacker, the Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Kenny Young Monday in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos sent the Rams a 2024 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Young is the second linebacker...

