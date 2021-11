A lawyer for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman argued that the drug kingpin deserves a new trial, primarily based on a report of alleged jury misconduct. Guzman’s lawyer, Marc Fernich, made his argument before a three-panel judge on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, October 25th. The appeal had been in the works essentially since Guzman was found guilty of all charges against him February 2019: Not long after the jury reached its verdict, one anonymous juror spoke with Vice and claimed at least five fellow jurors disregarded orders to ignore media coverage of the trial. The juror also said that their peers had heard bout allegations against Guzman unrelated to those he was on trial for, including that he had drugged and raped children.

