During the first Animal Crossing Direct presentation, Nintendo announced plenty of new free content, as well as a paid DLC expansion coming in November. Today Nintendo hosted an Animal Crossing Direct on their YouTube channel that covered some major updates for the popular game. The video is available here. Towards the end of the free updates, it was also mentioned that this would be the last free major update for the game. They did also announce some paid DLC during the direct as well, but this could mark the end of a major era for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s unclear if there will be more paid DLC going forward or not. This final update will go live on November 5th, 2021.

