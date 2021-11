Everybody, it seems, loves Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series developed by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis. The comedic actor who we called J-Suds before you called him Ted Lasso has won an Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe award in the past year for his portrayal of an American football coach suddenly thrust into the very different world of English football. Somehow he hasn’t hosted SNL since he left the cast in 2013. Until now. So what should we expect? What could we hope for? Would his impersonation of Joe Biden upstage newbie James Austin Johnson’s Biden? What about What Up With That?! Would that be too much to ask. Apparently not!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO