San Jose, CA

Google transferred about 0.9 acres of land to San Jose for affordable housing for its Downtown West project

By Chelsea Nguyen-Fleige
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
The transfer, valued at $8.4 million, is part of the...

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

