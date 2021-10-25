CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Teen shot, killed on Cherry Street in Brookhaven

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday, October 23.

Body found inside abandoned building on Highway 80 in Jackson

The Daily Leader reported Tarrion Thomas was found at a home on Cherry Street. His body was sent for an autopsy.

“After the investigation is complete, we will release more information,” Brookhaven Police Department Detective Capt. Clint Earls said. “But at this point, it is better that we withhold what we do know, in order not to give up identifies of any witnesses or information about any evidence.”

