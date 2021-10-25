CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Smart coffee makers can make your morning easier, but which one is best?

WKRG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You might use coffee to get your brain moving in the morning, but would it be great if your coffee maker got things moving for you first? Smart coffee makers allow you to brew your coffee from anywhere, so it’s ready...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart just refreshed its Black Friday deals — here’s what’s new

The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Makers#Coffee Brewing#Coffee Machines#Bestreviews#Amazon Echo#Google Nest
BobVila

Amazon Just Released a Ton of New Early Black Friday Deals—We Found the 30 Best Ones

Halloween is just around the corner, but Amazon keeps the early Black Friday deals rolling this week. Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals give shoppers early access to Black Friday prices way ahead of the retail holiday. Proactive shoppers can get a head start on their holiday shopping lists, but even last-minute shoppers should consider checking these deals out now. Shopping experts anticipate shipping delays and product shortages heading into the holidays, so these early deals might be the only way to get all of your shopping done on time.
INTERNET
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
CNET

Your Keurig coffee maker has gunky buildup. Here's how to clean it right

Coffee makers get dirty as you use them, and Keurig pod brewers are no exception. Over time, this accumulation can negatively impact your caffeine machine's performance. Given enough mineral buildup in the inner workings, your Keurig might even stop running. Cleaning it regularly is a simple way to avoid that unpleasant situation.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Hurry over to Walmart and buy this 27-inch monitor right now

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

The most versatile pod coffee maker we've ever tried is on sale now at Keurig

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nothing beats a cup of joe to get your day started off right, but if you're a coffee-shop regular, you know getting your daily fix can add up. If you want your coffee while staying on budget and saving time, then a single-serve coffee maker might be what you need, and right now, some of our top picks are on sale at Keurig.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

I'm Obsessed With Keurig's New Smart Coffee Maker

Scouting Report: The K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer is perfect for coffee lovers and newbies alike. Keurig’s BrewID technology is a game-changer for customized coffee at home. I’m the only person in my household who drinks coffee, so single serve coffee makers are the way to go for me. I've had a few Keurig machines in my life, and I’ve loved them all for different reasons – but their newest model, the K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Brewer – is hands down my absolute favorite. Keurig has pulled out all the stops for this machine, and coffee lovers can rejoice at a Keurig brewer that recognizes the brand and roast of your k-cup, and brews your beans the way the roaster intended. Or if you prefer to customize your cup of joe on your own, you can set the strength, the temperature, and the size of your cup. Oh, and did I mention you can do this all from your phone? In short, it’s simply the best cup of coffee I’ve had out of a Keurig.
LIFESTYLE
Popular Mechanics

The 5 Best Video Doorbell Cameras For Better Home Security

Video doorbells protect the most accessible entryway into your home by sending detection alerts and clip recordings directly to your phone. And while intruders are a scary enough prospect to worry about alone, porch pirates are on the rise. More than 11 percent of Americans have had a package stolen, with the average parcel valued at $136. Video doorbells can deter would-be thieves and provide proof of a robbery. Outside of fending off criminals, these cameras show you who’s at your door and allow you to respond from your phone or smart display in real-time using your voice or preset messages. Whether you’re new to home security and want to start with monitoring your front doorstep or you’re looking to boost your existing system, these are the best smart doorbells to keep you up to date with the comings and goings of your property.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Echo dot Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year on Amazon’s smart speaker

The Amazon Echo dot smart speaker is one of the tech products that lends itself well to Black Friday discounts. Relatively affordable to start with, the Echo dot is a device Amazon would love buyers to put in every room of their homes, expanding the Alexa smart speaker into every corner. As such, deals are never far away.For Black Friday 2021, which lands on 26 November, we expect to see some great deals on the Echo dot (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk), from Amazon itself, as well as tech retailers like Currys and more general stores like Argos and Very.Before we dive more...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk goes away next week. Here's what it means for you

One Amazon Prime perk is days away from ending. After Oct. 25, Prime members will have to pay an extra delivery for Whole Foods' grocery deliveries. There's still get your organic fruits and vegetables delivered to your door for free. The new fee may mean that you buy more to offset the delivery charge or use other grocery delivery options to avoid the extra fees.
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
CNET

This Amazon Prime perk now comes at a cost. Here's what to know

One Amazon Prime perk will now cost you an extra $10. Now, Prime members will have to pay an extra delivery for Whole Foods' grocery deliveries. The new fee may mean that you buy more to offset the delivery charge or use other grocery delivery options to avoid the extra fees. And, there are still ways to get your organic fruits and vegetables delivered to your door for free.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Here are the new Best Buy Black Friday deals added today

The best Black Friday deals of 2021 are just getting started! It’s only October, and we’re already seeing awesome Best Buy Black Friday deals starting up online and in stores. Whether you’re looking for smart home accessories like lightbulbs and virtual assistants, new laptops for work or school, or for a brand new TV to bring your family room to life this holiday season, you’ll find it during the early Black Friday deals going on now. Keep reading to see what’s new at Best Buy for Black Friday.
SHOPPING
Asbury Park Press

Can't wait for Black Friday 2021? Shop these early deals at Walmart, Best Buy and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're getting closer and closer to the holiday season, which means everyone is waiting for Black Friday savings on appliances, technology, toys and more. During the annual sales event—the biggest shopping holiday of the year—shoppers can find the best discounts of the year from Best Buy, Apple, Target, Amazon and more. This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, November 26, but we’re already seeing several retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart—hosting early Black Friday 2021 deals.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy