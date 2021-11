Maryland’s state and local leaders came together Thursday to urge young adults between the ages of 18-34 to take advantage of a new state subsidy that is designed to make health insurance more affordable. The officials spoke at a news conference that was sponsored by the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative and was held at the […] The post State And Local Leaders Tout New Health Care Subsidy Ahead Of Open Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO