Bellaire firefighters call house fire a “total loss”

Bellaire fire officials call a house a “total loss” after a fire broke out Monday morning.



The fire happened around 11:00 am on Noble Street just off route 7.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Shadyside and Neffs.



No one was reported injured.



Still no word on what caused the fire, but officials are continuing the investigation, so stay with 7 News as we update you.

