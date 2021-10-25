CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic steel production, shipments inch up

By Lee Bloomquist
businessnorth.com
 7 days ago

Raw steel production at America's steel mills bounced back for the week ending Oct. 16, one week after slipping slightly. Steel mills produced 1,882,000 net tons for the week, up 24,000 net tons...

www.businessnorth.com

rubbernews.com

Tariff-free steel, aluminum products heading to U.S.

WASHINGTON—Tariff-free aluminum and steel products from the European Union will begin entering the U.S. Jan. 1. The U.S. and EU reached an agreement Oct. 30 to modify steel and aluminum tariffs under Section 232. Under the agreement, the 25-percent tariffs will remain in place on steel and aluminum imported from European nations, but the U.S. will allow a certain amount of those materials to be imported tariff-free.
U.S. POLITICS
lootpress.com

Coal production up 14.4%

West Virginia coal production increased week over week by +14.4%. +15.9% in the state’s NAPP region and +11.9% in the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same 43 weeks of 2020, year to date West Virginia coal production is up +19.4%. +30.1% in the state’s NAPP region and +6.7% in the CAPP region of the state.
INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

Union Electric Steel to increase prices on forged engineered products

Carnegie-based Union Electric Steel Corp., a subsidiary of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp., plans to raise prices on its forged engineered products effective immediately on all new orders received. It also will apply an alloy and energy surcharge on all orders shipped starting Jan. 1. Prices will increase approximately 12 percent to 18...
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Wafer shipments up 13.9% to record high

Silicon wafer shipments are projected to register robust growth through 2024, with wafer area increasing 13.9% year-over-year in 2021 to a record high of nearly 14,000 millions of square inches (MSI), reports SEMI in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry. “We are seeing a significant increase in...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Dalian iron ore price up on falling shipments from major suppliers

Benchmark iron ore futures on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange recovered from four consecutive sessions of losses on Tuesday, gaining as much as 1.6% on falling shipments from major suppliers. Iron ore shipments that departed from Australia and Brazil stood at 23.54 million tonnes in the week ended October 17, down...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
hourdetroit.com

ISAIC Builds a Model of Ethical, Domestic Garment Production

The fashion industry has a long and ongoing history of relying on overseas garment production in developing countries, where labor and overhead costs are low and worker exploitation is widespread. The Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is positioning Detroit to be a counter to that as a domestic resource for garment production that’s part of a growing effort to bring manufacturing back to the States. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit manufactures garments for local and national brands and also serves as a training center.
DETROIT, MI
Sourcing Journal

ISM Report Shows Raw Materials Prices Up, On-Time Delivery Down

The increasing price of inputs, port delays and inventory backlogs reported were consistent with the trends seen in previous reports. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
WSJM

Upton Calls For More Domestic Production Of Semiconductor Chips

Congressman Fred Upton is urging House leadership to take up a bill that would encourage the production of more semiconductor chips in the United States. He tells WSJM News the auto industry is struggling with a shortage of chips. “The auto industry probably made a mistake a couple of years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
freightwaves.com

U.S. Bank’s Q3 Spend Index up 3.7x more than Shipments Index

Two key measures of freight demand rose in the third quarter, according to U.S. Bank, but at significantly different rates. The U.S. Bank National Shipments Index, which measures volume, rose 1.5% from the second quarter, according to just-released data. (NYSE: USB) But the bank’s National Spend Index, which measures expenditures,...
MARKETS
Electronic Engineering Times

Global PC Shipments Up 1% in 3Q 2021

Article By : Gartner Inc. Global PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, up by 1% year-on-year, according to Gartner. Global PC shipments totaled 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 1% from the third quarter of 2020, according to preliminary results by Gartner Inc. As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, consumer and educational spending began to shift away from PCs to other priorities, slowing momentum in the market.
RETAIL
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
benefitspro.com

Sweeping federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates on horizon for American employers, employees

On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration announced a new plan to use federal regulatory powers to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The thrust of the administrative initiative involves “substantially increas[ing] the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements,” primarily through mandates that “will become dominant in the workplace.” The Administration estimates that these new mandates will affect over 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated but who have not yet gotten their first COVID-19 shot.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

