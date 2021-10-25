CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Two half-doses of Moderna shows positive results in kids, company says

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While FDA regulators plan to review Pfizer’s application for COVID-19 vaccines in children ages five to 12, Moderna announced Monday that it’s shot for kids also proved to be effective. The company said they enrolled 4,753 children ages six to 12....

www.cbs17.com

