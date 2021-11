The World Series starts tonight, which for the Cubs and any other teams not playing in the Fall Classic means radio silence on any breaking news. There will be rumors and speculation, of course, because not every publication will be sending reporters to Atlanta and Houston. We’ll have to take most of it with a grain of salt since those news outlets are far down the hierarchical ladder, but at least we’re priming the pump for what should be a busy winter.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO