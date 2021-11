With the 2021-22 NHL season fully underways, fans have gotten a chance to watch their favorite teams take to the ice and compete at hockey’s highest level for nearly two weeks. While most fans got a chance to watch their teams play early on, fans of the Boston Bruins had to wait until the fifth day of the season, after 29 other teams had already made their debuts. The only two other teams to not play at least one game before the Bruins’ first game of the season are the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks who also had to wait for their opening night.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO