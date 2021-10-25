CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Bill May obituary

By Beranice Semp
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCF3t_0ccA6Bf700
Bill May spent 30 years working within the co-operative movement as an education officer

My friend Bill May, who has died aged 94, devoted most of his life to adult education and passionately believed in lifelong learning. He spent 30 years working in different capacities for the co-operative movement and at the beginning of his career was an organiser for the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA).

Bill was born to Ethel (nee Stoddart) and William May at Aireyholme farm cottage in Great Ayton, North Yorkshire, once the home of Captain James Cook. A few years later the family moved to Whinstone View farm, also in Great Ayton, where their smallholding lacked basic comforts: there was no electricity or running water.

Bill and his brother, Basil, performed daily farm chores to support their father, who had lost an arm in the first world war. Before the boys went to school each day, cows had to be fed, watered and milked. It was a bleak existence.

After leaving Guisborough grammar school Bill joined the Royal Navy in 1944, serving on the battleship HMS Nelson, which sailed for south-east Asia a year later. He was shocked by the conditions he witnessed in the outposts of empire and by the casual acts of racism exhibited by some sailors when they stepped ashore. The experience turned him into an internationalist and a socialist.

He returned from the second world war to work with his parents on the farm, but in 1951, after marrying Madge Canwell, he quit the agricultural life to become a process operator for ICI Wilton in Redcar.

Joining the Transport and General Workers’ Union enabled him to enrol on its study programmes, which in turn led him to a politics, economics and international affairs course in Middlesbrough, then to a diploma course in politics, philosophy and economics at Ruskin College, Oxford.

On leaving Ruskin, Bill worked as an organiser for the WEA in Sheffield, then in 1962 the family moved to St Albans, where he began working as a staff trainer and education organiser for the local Co-operative Society. Three years later he took up the post of education officer for the Royal Arsenal Co-operative Society. In 1978 he became an officer for the northern region of the Co-operative Union, and he and Madge returned to live in North Yorkshire in the early 1980s.

Retiring in 1991, Bill spent happy times with Madge, pursuing their shared interests in music, dancing, supporting Middlesbrough football club and holidaying abroad.

Madge died in 2010. Bill is survived by their son, Martin, and by Basil.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The big picture: incarcerated gang members in El Salvador

The British-based photographer Tariq Zaidi took this picture in Chalatenango prison in El Salvador in 2019. At the time, the prison held 1,637 inmates, all of whom were members of the MS-13 gang that has terrorised the country for decades. Zaidi arrived in El Salvador in 2018 and spent eight months negotiating access to the brutal world of MS-13 and its rival, Barrio 18. In the following two years, he visited six maximum security prisons and numerous bloody crime scenes and funeral processions. His aim, he suggests, in his book of the pictures, Sin Salida (No Way Out), was to document the vicious dystopia that parts of El Salvador had become: “When then-President Trump was calling Central American migrant caravans ‘criminals’ and the like, I wanted to explore what kind of life these people were leaving behind.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Philosophy And Economics#Politics#The Boys#Ruskin College#Wea#Fed#Guisborough#The Royal Navy#Ici Wilton#Oxford
The Guardian

Liberal senator Gerard Rennick to withhold vote in protest against Covid vaccine mandates

Queensland senator Gerard Rennick will withhold his vote from the Coalition until the government stops supporting vaccine mandates and provides immediate assistance to people who have suffered adverse affects from Covid-19 vaccines. According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the protective benefits of Covid vaccines “far outweigh the potential risks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I decided to transition at 68’

Sometimes one kind of pain can bring to light another. Stuck in hospital for a month, Petra Wenham resolved to confront an unease she had carried throughout her whole life. She was 68 and had lost 30kg as a result of severe colitis. “My family were very worried. I was evaluating my life.”
HEALTH
The Guardian

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary to Joe Biden, tests positive for Covid

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, said on Sunday she had tested positive for Covid-19. Psaki, 42, did not travel with Biden to Rome for this week’s G20 summit. The president is also due to travel to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate talks. Biden has been accompanied in Europe by his principal deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
POTUS
The Guardian

Three men arrested after fatal stabbing in Reading

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Berkshire that police have called a “targeted incident”. Thames Valley police said its officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Romany Lane, in the Reading suburb of Tilehurst, at about 10.40pm on Sunday, when they found a man in his twenties who died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Corrections and clarifications

Two case studies about the effect of budget measures on pensioners should have made clear that pensioners will only pay the 1.25% health and social care levy from April 2023 if they are working (What it means for you, 28 October, page 13). Danny Sapani plays the role of “US...
DANNY SAPANI
The Guardian

Emergency services on scene after trains collide near Salisbury

Emergency services have scrambled to respond to a collision of two trains near Salisbury on Sunday night, in a critical incident that left one train carriage derailed. About 50 firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire, Hampshire and Isle of Wight and South Western fire and rescue services are at the scene, which is close to London Road in Salisbury, along with Wiltshire police and Network Rail.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

41K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy