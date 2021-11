Texas Tech dismissed Matt Wells this week, eight games into the season and 30 games into his tenure as the Red Raiders' coach. Athletics director Kirby Hocutt handed over control of the football team to Sonny Cumbie for the rest of the season, and now it's up to the Tech offensive coordinator to show whether the timing is good or bad. In his first chance to be a college head coach, Cumbie will spend the last month of the regular season preparing the Red Raiders to face four consecutive ranked opponents.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO