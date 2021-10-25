CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Baker Mayfield held out of practice

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are beginning to prepare for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they’re doing so without their starting quarterback, who was held out of practice Monday.

Baker Mayfield did not practice Monday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll continue to monitor him throughout the week.

"He did not practice today," Stefanski said. "With all of these guys, we'll see. I want to see how they respond from today. We'll put that injury report out Wednesday, and we'll know more as we get into the week.”

Mayfield was sidelined Thursday against the Denver Broncos with a left shoulder injury he sustained in Week 2 and made worse in Week 6.

Mayfield initially injured his non-throwing shoulder on Sept. 19 as the Browns took on the Houston Texans. Mayfield was attempting to throw to rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who appeared to stop his route prematurely, allowing the Texans to intercept the ball.

While trying to make a tackle, Mayfield appeared to injure his shoulder and was down on the field before trainers ran out to evaluate him. Mayfield headed into the medical tent and then went back to the locker room. But shortly after, Mayfield ran back from the locker room to the sideline, putting his helmet on and prepping to go back into the game.

Mayfield described the injury as his shoulder having “popped in and out."

The injury was exacerbated against the Arizona Cardinals when he was sacked by defensive end J.J. Watt. Mayfield eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power and entered the medical tent on the sideline. After leaving and heading back in multiple times, Mayfield put on his helmet and returned to the game.

After the game, Mayfield came out to the press conference wearing a sling and said his left shoulder dislocated on the hit and then later popped in and out on a non-contact play later in the game after he returned to the field.

The Browns monitored Mayfield and observed him as a limited participant in a practice session before ruling him out against the Broncos and announcing backup quarterback Case Keenum would get the start.

Then, on Thursday, a report came out from NFL Fox's Jay Glazer that Mayfield is dealing with a fractured humerus bone in addition to the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

After Thursday's game, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the report and while he declined to get into the specifics of Mayfield’s injury said that it would not change the trajectory for his return to the field—even giving him a chance to play against the Steelers.

“Of course there is a chance for all of it, but it is too far away to give you a good number,” Stefanski said. “He is another guy who is fighting, and he will be back out there as soon as he can.”

The Browns continue to monitor Mayfield through his shoulder injury as the days go on, checking in with medical staff and personnel to guide decisions heading into the game against the Steelers.

"I'm listening to all of the people that have the degrees, and we will go with what they tell us," Stefanski said. "I think we just have to work through all of it, and the quarterback position really is no different than any of these other positions where guys’ availability, you might not know Wednesday and you might not know Friday.”

It remains to be seen if Mayfield returns to practice on Wednesday, but the good news is that Stefanski said he thinks Mayfield is feeling better this week than he was last week.

And if for some reason Mayfield isn't able to play on Sunday, the team is confident in Case Keenum as the backup, crediting him for keeping the offense going and stepping up to Mayfield's level of production with him sidelined.

"We didn’t feel any drop-off. Case is a veteran guy, he’s probably played in more games than I have my whole career. So there’s no drop-off, everything felt very smooth, ran the offense smooth," left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said of Keenum.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Bleacher Report

nfltraderumors.co

The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
pff.com

Cleveland Browns to start Case Keenum vs. Denver Broncos, QB Baker Mayfield ruled out with shoulder injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ruled out of his side's Thursday Night Football clash against the Denver Broncos, the team announced Thursday. Mayfield told reporters earlier this week that he expected to play against Denver despite dealing with a torn left labrum. The Browns' starting quarterback initially suffered the injury in Week 2 and then re-aggravated the injury in the team's Week 6 loss to Arizona.
NFL
Sporting News

Baker Mayfield injury update: Browns QB expects to play through dislocated shoulder

The Browns have already been hit hard by injuries to start the year. They could be faced with dealing with their most significant to date. Following the end of Cleveland's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals, quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen wearing a sling on his left arm. According to WKYC 3News' Ben Axelrod, Mayfield said that he dislocated his shoulder during the game and it slipped out during a non-contact play, but he expects to be able to play through the injury.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Says Shoulder Injury 'Feels Like S--t'; Browns QB Will Undergo MRI

The Cleveland Browns have more to worry about than Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters his shoulder "feels like s--t" and is "probably" worse than last time. He was playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder and fell on it awkwardly when he was hit by J.J. Watt.
NFL
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield injury update: Browns to get second opinion on MRI before determining QB's status vs. Broncos

No team has been hit harder by injuries than the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had 20 players on their estimated Monday injury report in preparation for Thursday night's home game against the Denver Broncos. Among those players are quarterback Baker Mayfield, who underwent an MRI on his left shoulder the day after Cleveland's 37-14 home loss to Arizona.
NFL
