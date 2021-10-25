CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25whlS_0ccA5yVZ00

A U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.

Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.

Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.

Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.

Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.

Comments / 18

Related
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in gruesome murder on Navajo Nation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A North Dakota man is facing life in prison after being accused of decapitating a man in McKinley County on the Navajo Nation. The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports 28-year-old Shilo Aaron Oldrock appeared in federal court on Oct. 15 for the murder charge and after waiving a preliminary […]
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
cbs17

Fort Bragg soldier arrested in deadly shooting of pregnant woman refusing extradition to Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Fort Bragg soldier accused in the deadly shooting of a LaGrange woman is fighting extradition to Georgia from North Carolina. According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Stewart Smith, Alonzo Dargan, Jr. is refusing to be extradited from North Carolina, where he is being held in jail, to Troup County after being arrested in the deadly shooting of Akeila Ware.
GEORGIA STATE
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Update: This 'Clue’ Could Prove Who Killed Gabby Petito

Investigators are now looking for other clues to determine who killed 22-year-old Gabby Petito after authorities found Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in her murder, dead last week. Paul Belli, a retired lieutenant of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and president of the International Homicide Investigators Association, believes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Gabby Petito Was Dead for 3 to 4 Weeks Before Police Found Her

According to a Wyoming coroner, the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was in the wilderness for weeks before police found her. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Teton County Coroner, Dr. Blue, said Petito’s body was outside in the wilderness for three to four weeks. Blue declined to comment on the condition of her body, referring questions concerning anything other than the cause of death to the FBI. Blue added that he also couldn’t comment on the toxicology report and added that despite online rumors, Petito was not pregnant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Husband admits killing missing New Hampshire wife inside bus: cops

The husband of a missing New Hampshire woman confessed to killing his wife inside a small bus converted into a living space, state police said. Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, told investigators Tuesday he killed Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, early Saturday inside the bus they had lived in and used to travel to Bolton late last week, Vermont State Police said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#U S Army#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
The Independent

Army investigating after soldier, 26, found dead in latest in string of unexplained deaths at Fort Hood barracks

The US army has launched an investigation after a 26-year-old soldier was found dead behind his barracks at a Texas military base.The body of Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, was found in his company area at Fort Hood, according to military officials.He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.Specialist Hockin had been at  Fort Hood since July 2017, when he was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion.“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt Col...
MILITARY
Oxygen

Man Who Allegedly Drilled Through Motel Wall To Kidnap Child And Babysitter Now Linked To 2 Murders

A Nevada man who has been accused of drilling his way through a motel wall to hold an adult and child hostage earlier this year has been charged with two murders this week. Investigators said they believe that weeks before Antonio Barry-Edwards, 24, kidnapped a child and her babysitter at the Highland Inn Motel in Las Vegas on May 29, he killed two people in separate incidents, local outlet KVVU reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
International Business Times

Mom, Daughter Wrongly Jailed For Months After Police Thought Tea Were Drugs

A mother and daughter in Sydney, Australia, are suing authorities after being wrongly imprisoned for months on suspicions of importing drugs — which later turned out to be tea. Connie Chong and her daughter, Melanie Lim, were arrested in January after two shipments of what was believed to be an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lawandcrime.com

N.C. Man Charged with Murdering His Ex-Girlfriend Already Did Time for Killing an Ex: Report

A North Carolina man who had spent 12 years in prison for murdering his then-girlfriend in 2004 is now facing murder charges in the death of another woman—his ex-girlfriend. The body of LaPorscha Chantel Baldwin, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was found in South Carolina on Thursday, according to authorities. Charles Combs, Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend, is accused of killing her.
GASTONIA, NC
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy