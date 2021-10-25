CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Released From Prison On $500K Bond

By Preezy Brown
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsglF_0ccA5uyf00

Update: 10:00 a.m. ET (Oct. 27, 2021) – Rapper NBA Youngboy has been released from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after paying a $500,000 cash bond. He will remain under 24-hour house arrest and his visitors will only be allowed on the Utah property between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Original story below…

Incarcerated rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again is slated to be released from prison, after a judge granted a conditional bond last Friday (Oct. 22). According to reports, YoungBoy will be moving to Utah to serve out his house arrest and will hire a security team to enforce that he complies with all of the stipulations of his conditional release, which includes a ban on drugs and guns.

He will also be subjected to regular and random drug testing as part of the agreement. In addition to being allowed three court-appointed visitors at a time, YoungBoy won’t be able to leave the premises. Only members of his immediate family will be allowed to live with him during his house arrest. According to The Advocate , YoungBoy’s record label has also agreed to build an in-house recording studio in order for the rapper to continue creating music.

This news comes in the wake of his legal team’s request for a conditional release after their client sat behind bars for several months. Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick previously shot down YoungBoy’s legal team’s request for an early release on bond, with Dick ruling that YoungBoy is “inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior […] and no combination of bond conditions could ensure the community’s safety.”

However, with new testimony revealing that the rapper was only driving at 40 mph prior to being apprehended and detained by police, as opposed to the 80-90 mph that was previously reported, the judge apparently had a change of heart, ruling in YoungBoy’s favor.

Born Kentrell Gaulden, YoungBoy was arrested in Los Angeles back in March on outstanding warrants and transported to Louisiana after being indicted by a federal grand jury on firearm-related charges. Prior to his release, he had been held at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana while waiting to face trial. Despite his stint behind bars, YoungBoy hasn’t lost a step in terms of making an impact as one of the biggest rising stars in hip-hop today.

In September, the 38 Baby rapper released his third studio album, Sincerely, Kentrell , which debuted atop the Billboard 200, making him the only rapper in history besides 2Pac and Lil Wayne to release a chart-topping studio album while behind bars. The Baton Rouge native recently inked a global joint venture deal with Motown Records earlier this year, with the first release under the partnership being Never Broke Again Vol. 1 .

thesource.com

NBA YoungBoy Free After 7 Months, Will Not Remain in Jail on Gun Charge

NBA YoungBoy has been released from prison after 7 months. The Advocate reported Tuesday morning that YoungBoy who is facing federal gun charges in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles, has cleared the final hurdle. After being granted house arrest for federal gun charges stemming from Louisiana the rapper, born as Kentrell Gaulden had more charges to face.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy To Be Released On House Arrest: Report

NBA YoungBoy has one of the most dedicated fanbases in all of hip-hop, and they have been riding for him all throughout his recent stint in jail. YoungBoy has been in prison for about six months now on federal weapons charges, and many have been calling for his release. There have been various petitions to get him freed, and fans are doing everything they can for YoungBoy to get his autonomy back.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Advocates For Casanova's Release From Prison, Urges Others To Do The Same

It has been a rough past year for Casanova since his Dec. 2020 arrest and imprisonment. The New York rapper has maintained his innocence in the midst of his several charges related to alleged racketeering and gang-related activities. He currently stands to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum life sentence. The main accusation handed down upon Casanova is that he was one of the leaders of the problematic Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Cardi B shocked by the Tiger King’s plea from prison

Joe Exotic reached out to Cardi B for help getting out of prison. The former zoo owner is currently in prison on a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered, and for multiple wildlife violations, but he’s hopeful the upcoming Tiger King sequel will spark a fresh bid to have him freed and he wants the rapper to be his “hero” and lead the calls for his release.
PETS
NME

DMX’s estate to be co-administered by rapper’s three oldest sons

After a lengthy battle regarding DMX‘s estate, it has been confirmed that the late rapper’s three eldest sons will be looking after his affairs. DMX did not leave behind a will. “DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of...
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Young Saudi man released from prison after nearly a decade

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A young Saudi man was released from prison after spending nearly a decade behind bars. His case had drawn international scrutiny because until recently he’d been facing a possible death sentence for protest-related crimes committed as a minor. His death sentence was commuted in February following a royal decree issued last year that ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors. The young Shiite man was instead sentenced to 10 years in prison, with time already served. His father confirmed his release on Twitter, and expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Yaya Mayweather Facing Up to 20 Years in Prison for Assault

Yaya Mayweather joins Cardi B as public figures who are facing years behind bars. TheJasmineBrand reports Mayweather is facing 20 years behind bars for the stabbing of her NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. The attack on Jacobs resulted in multiple serious injuries. This past January, Mayweather and Youngboy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
