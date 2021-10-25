Fatal Motorcycle Crash Halts Traffic Along Part Of Route 72, Authorities Say

Update: A 21-year-old man from Columbia, Pennsylvania, who was driving a motorcycle was fatally hit on Monday at 12:29 p.m., according to police.

Three vehicles were involved, including the motorcycle, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Quarry Road and was struck by vehicles initially involved in the accident, police say.

Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours while police accident reconstructionist investigated the scene, police said in a statement.

Route 72 reopened at approximately 4 p.m., according to the statement.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident or events leading up to it are asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman, East Hempfield Twp. Police. 717-898-3103.

Original:

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed roadways in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed following the crash along the roadway, approximately at 12:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Quarry Road is closed at Fruitville Pike is also closed, according to WGAL News 8 .

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office confirms a coroner was called to the scene and at least once person is dead.

East Hempfield Township police were called to the scene according to dispatch.

Daily Voice has reached out to East Hempfield Township police who confirm officers investigating the crash remained on the scene about 3 hours after the crash.

The number of vehicles or persons involved in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

