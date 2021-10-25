CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Halts Traffic Along Part Of Route 72, Authorities Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0FCl_0ccA5sDD00

Update: A 21-year-old man from Columbia, Pennsylvania, who was driving a motorcycle was fatally hit on Monday at 12:29 p.m., according to police.

Three vehicles were involved, including the motorcycle, according to East Hempfield Township police.

A Warwick Township public works vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Quarry Road and was struck by vehicles initially involved in the accident, police say.

Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours while police accident reconstructionist investigated the scene, police said in a statement.

Route 72 reopened at approximately 4 p.m., according to the statement.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident or events leading up to it are asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman, East Hempfield Twp. Police. 717-898-3103.

Original:

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed roadways in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A portion of Route 72 from Graystone Road to Lititz Road closed following the crash along the roadway, approximately at 12:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

Quarry Road is closed at Fruitville Pike is also closed, according to WGAL News 8 .

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office confirms a coroner was called to the scene and at least once person is dead.

East Hempfield Township police were called to the scene according to dispatch.

Daily Voice has reached out to East Hempfield Township police who confirm officers investigating the crash remained on the scene about 3 hours after the crash.

The number of vehicles or persons involved in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Sedan Slams Into Fair Lawn Bank Building

A sedan slammed into a Fair Lawn bank building early Sunday evening, causing major damage to both.The Hyundai mounted the sidewalk, plowed through bushes and rammed the corner of the Provident Bank branch on River Road at Hopper Avenue around 5:15 p.m.The adult female driver refused medical attenti…
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Warwick Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Columbia, PA
Accidents
Columbia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, PA
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Paterson Basement Blaze

No serious injuries were immediately reported after Paterson firefighters doused a basement fire in a multi-family home Saturday morning.Firefighters had the main body of the fire in the three-story Hamilton Avenue building knocked down within minutes after it broke out around 11 a.m.It was under c…
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Route 72#Sgt#Wgal News 8
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs York County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The York County coroner’s office has released the identification and other details in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Daniel Martinez Diaz, 36, of the 1100 block of Eberts Lane in Springettsbury Township, died at the scene of a crash on Thursday night, according to the coroner. The crash oc…
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Trapping Neighbor's Cat In Area

A serial animal abandoner from Dutchess County is facing charges after being busted by the Putnam County SPCA for allegedly trapping and leaving a neighbor’s cat in the woods, authorities announced.Daniel Anastasia, a 62-year-old resident of Birchwood Park Mobile Homes on Route 9 in the Town of Wap…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Nabbed For Robbery At CT Stop & Shop

A Connecticut man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing a supermarket using a taser.The incident took place around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, when the Old Saybrook Police Department in Middlesex County received a 911 call from an employee at the Super Stop & Shop, located at 105 El…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
153K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy